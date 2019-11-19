UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric Pledges To Let 24 Members Of Morales Party Leave For Mexico

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:06 PM

Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric Pledges to Let 24 Members of Morales Party Leave for Mexico

Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric has said that her ministry will help 24 politicians from the party of former President Evo Morales to safely leave for Mexico, where they were granted asylum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric has said that her ministry will help 24 politicians from the party of former President Evo Morales to safely leave for Mexico, where they were granted asylum.

"The Mexican ambassador to Bolivia has sent us a note so that the diplomats who were granted asylum could leave the country for Mexico. We will deal with it in the coming days," Longaric said on Monday, as quoted by Bolivia's Deber newspaper.

According to Longaric, 26 persons were initially set to receive asylum, but "apparently some of them rejected" the diplomatic protection.

She also declined to name the people in question, noting that they were "high-ranking figures" of Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS) party.

Last week, media reported that the new Bolivian authorities had announced the creation of a special unit within the prosecutor's office that would be responsible for detaining lawmakers and other people linked to the MAS party.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. He asked for political asylum, claiming there were plots to kill him.

In the wake of a spree of high-ranking resignations, Jeanine Anez, the opposition speaker of the Bolivian parliament's upper chamber, declared herself the country's interim president. The Constitutional Court recognized her claim as legitimate.

Related Topics

Parliament Bolivia Mexico Chamber November Media From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

China's central bank boosts liquidity via reverse ..

5 minutes ago

Minsk Slams OSCE Observers for Failing to Avoid Po ..

1 minute ago

Construction of Surij Kund Road approved

1 minute ago

Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament to be held on Friday

1 minute ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan consider debut for 16-year-old whose moth ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.