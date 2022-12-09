UrduPoint.com

Bolivian Foreign Minister Says Ukrainian Conflict Showing UN's Weakness

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Bolivian Foreign Minister Says Ukrainian Conflict Showing UN's Weakness

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Ukraine conflict has shown that the United Nations is not capable of being a platform for dialogue and discussion, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta told Sputnik.

"When we have a crisis in Eastern Europe, the UN is not capable of being a platform for dialogue and discussion.

They tried to turn it into a platform adopting resolutions which do not solving anything; declarations which instead of helping to solve problems only demonize someone. This body does not fulfill its role," Mayta said.

In October, Bolivia proposed that the UN create a commission to mediate political settlement in Ukraine. According to the minister, Bolivia is trying to promote this idea through other international mechanisms as well.

Countries should think about the fact that the new world will require new modified institutions, Mayta added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Europe Bolivia October

Recent Stories

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

52 minutes ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

2 hours ago
 'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.