MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Ukraine conflict has shown that the United Nations is not capable of being a platform for dialogue and discussion, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta told Sputnik.

"When we have a crisis in Eastern Europe, the UN is not capable of being a platform for dialogue and discussion.

They tried to turn it into a platform adopting resolutions which do not solving anything; declarations which instead of helping to solve problems only demonize someone. This body does not fulfill its role," Mayta said.

In October, Bolivia proposed that the UN create a commission to mediate political settlement in Ukraine. According to the minister, Bolivia is trying to promote this idea through other international mechanisms as well.

Countries should think about the fact that the new world will require new modified institutions, Mayta added.