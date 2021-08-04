Bolivian Foreign Ministry Says Putin-Arce Telephone Conversation Fruitful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Bolivian Foreign Ministry called the conversation between Russian and Bolivian presidents Vladimir Putin and Luis Arce a fruitful one.

Earlier, the Kremlin reported that Putin and Arce discussed the coronavirus response, taking into account an agreement on the supply of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to the country.

The phone conversation was requested by Bolivia.

"Amid excellent bilateral relations between the governments of Bolivia and Russia, the two countries' presidents, Luis Arce Catacora and Vladimir Putin, had a fruitful conversation, during which they discussed the fight against COVID-19," the Bolivian ministry said in a statement.