UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Foreign Ministry Voices Protest To Mexico Over Ex-President Morales' Actions

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:20 AM

Bolivian Foreign Ministry Voices Protest to Mexico Over Ex-President Morales' Actions

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Bolivia's Foreign Ministry expressed its protest to the government of Mexico, saying Bolivian former President Evo Morales was engaged in activities that contradicted the asylum status he had acquired in Mexico after having fled there in the wake of his resignation.

The interim government, which was formed in Bolivia after Morales' resignation, believes that Mexico violated the United Nations Declaration on Territorial Asylum of 1967, which stipulates that government that granted asylum to people should prevent these people from carrying out activities which go against UN principles, including maintaining peace and friendly relations and refraining from interference in other states' policies.

"Mr. Evo Morales calls for violence from Mexico, entrenching upon the stability of the constitutional government, peace and Bolivian citizens' rights," the ministry said in a statement, published on Twitter late on Thursday.

The statement followed a release of a video clip which, according to Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo, shows Morales allegedly giving instructions on instigating protests in Bolivia. The interim government said the unrest might lead to blocked roads and, thus, result in a lack of food supplies to Bolivia's cities.

The interior minister said that the government planned to file an international lawsuit against Morales, based on the video clip. Morales, in his turn, insisted that the video had been edited.

Morales fled Bolivia earlier in November amid violent protests against results of the presidential election, in which he secured his fourth term in office. Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez then took over as an interim president, while Morales characterized the situation as a coup.

The ex-president's supporters subsequently engaged in fresh rallies against Anez' government, which led to violent clashes with the security officers.

Related Topics

Election Protest United Nations Interior Minister Twitter Lead Bolivia Mexico November From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 22, 2019 in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

9 hours ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

10 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.