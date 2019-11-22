Bolivian Foreign Ministry Voices Protest to Mexico Over Ex-President Morales' Actions

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Bolivia's Foreign Ministry expressed its protest to the government of Mexico, saying Bolivian former President Evo Morales was engaged in activities that contradicted the asylum status he had acquired in Mexico after having fled there in the wake of his resignation.

The interim government, which was formed in Bolivia after Morales' resignation, believes that Mexico violated the United Nations Declaration on Territorial Asylum of 1967, which stipulates that government that granted asylum to people should prevent these people from carrying out activities which go against UN principles, including maintaining peace and friendly relations and refraining from interference in other states' policies.

"Mr. Evo Morales calls for violence from Mexico, entrenching upon the stability of the constitutional government, peace and Bolivian citizens' rights," the ministry said in a statement, published on Twitter late on Thursday.

The statement followed a release of a video clip which, according to Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo, shows Morales allegedly giving instructions on instigating protests in Bolivia. The interim government said the unrest might lead to blocked roads and, thus, result in a lack of food supplies to Bolivia's cities.

The interior minister said that the government planned to file an international lawsuit against Morales, based on the video clip. Morales, in his turn, insisted that the video had been edited.

Morales fled Bolivia earlier in November amid violent protests against results of the presidential election, in which he secured his fourth term in office. Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez then took over as an interim president, while Morales characterized the situation as a coup.

The ex-president's supporters subsequently engaged in fresh rallies against Anez' government, which led to violent clashes with the security officers.