Bolivian, French Presidents Discuss Amazon Fires, Climate Change In Phone Talks

Sat 07th September 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales held on Friday a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss fires in the Amazon and the need for action against climate change.

"I thank our brother, French President Emmanuel Macron, for the call during which he expressed his solidarity and willingness to work together to mitigate the consequences of Chiquitania and Amazon fires. We urgently need to comply with the Paris Agreement," Morales wrote on Twitter.

According to the Abi news agency, the conversation lasted about 20 minutes. During it, Macron urged Morales to analyze the causes of the environmental disaster in the countries of the Southern Cone at the next UN meeting, scheduled for late September in New York.

Morales, in turn, called for working together "for the sake of life and humanity" regardless of ideological differences between governments.

Bolivia is among the countries coping with fires that have engulfed the Amazon rainforest over recent weeks. The country's authorities have set up a firefighting center, involved thousands of servicemen, firefighters and volunteers, as well as equipment. On August 29, Morales said the country managed to reduce the number of fire hot spots in its eastern Chiquitania region to less than 200 from 8,000 within just 10 days.

