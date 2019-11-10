UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Gov't Offers Police That Joined Ongoing Protests To Discuss 100% Pension Rise

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Bolivian authorities have called on police forces, who have joined the ongoing protests across the country, to engage in dialogue with the government and offered to discuss a possible 100 percent pension increase.

On Friday, Bolivian media reported that law enforcement officers took to the streets and protested with demonstrators in the capital of Sucre and the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. President Evo Morales convened an emergency meeting following the reports.

"The Bolivian government, in light of the events that took place on November 8-9, are calling on the police forces to engage in an immediate and open dialogue with the aim to make equal pay and a 100 percent pension increase a reality," the government Tweeted.

The government called on a peaceful solution to the crisis.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the October 20 presidential election. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while his rival Carlos Mesa refused to recognize the results of the vote.

The opposition claimed that there were irregularities in the vote-counting process, while Morales accused it of trying to overthrow him.

