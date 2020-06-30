UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Health Minister Warns Nation Of COVID-19 Entering Rapid Growth Phase

Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Bolivian Health Minister Eydi Roca said on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in the country had reached the stage of rapid growth after health authorities detected record spikes in new cases over the weekend.

"It is important that Bolivia's population knows that we enter the phase of COVID-19 rapid growth.

This necessitates the adoption of measures that can help us minimize the impact of this acceleration on public health to the highest possible extent," Roca said in a video address.

Health authorities in Bolivia have so far confirmed 31,524 coronavirus cases, including 1,014 fatalities.

Almost 22,000 people were diagnosed in the past two weeks alone. The past weekend saw the toll increase by over 2,000 cases, with Saturday's increment of 1,245 cases being the record high since the outbreak in the country began three months ago.

