Bolivian Health Ministry Announces Arrival of 1st Batch of AstraZeneca Vaccine Via COVAX

The first batch of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine distributed through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility has arrived in Bolivia, according to the Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The first batch of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine distributed through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility has arrived in Bolivia, according to the Ministry of Health.

In total, the Latin American country is set to receive 672,000 coronavirus vaccine doses free of charge via the international mechanism.

"Bolivia has received 228,000 vaccine [doses] through the COVAX mechanism to enhance the fight against the coronavirus," the ministry said on Sunday.

The second shipment is expected in April, the ministry added.

The Latin American nation rolled out its mass inoculation campaign in late January. Apart from the AstraZeneca vaccine, Bolivia has secured coronavirus vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm company, as well as ordered Russia's Sputnik V.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Bolivia has confirmed more than 264,000 cases of the coronavirus, including over 12,000 fatalities.