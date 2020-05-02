UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Interim Government To Challenge Set Date For Election In Court - Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Bolivian Interim Government to Challenge Set Date for Election in Court - Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The government of Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Anez is intending to contest a law requiring the general elections in the country to be held no later than August 2, the head of the presidential administration Yerko Nunez said on Friday.

"The government of President Jeanine Anez rejects the law adopted by the majority of the MAS [Movement for Socialism] in the Legislative Assembly ... Next week, we will appeal to the Constitutional Court to file a lawsuit on the contradiction of this law with the constitution, it threatens the health and life of all Bolivians," Nunez said during a press conference posted on Twitter.

On Thursday night, Bolivia's Plurinational Legislative Assembly approved the law requiring the general elections to be held by August 2, despite concerns voiced by Anez.

Initially, the Bolivian Senate passed a law that sets a 90-day deadline for elections on Friday night, after which it was sent to Anez for endorsement. The acting president of Bolivia, who is also a candidate in the elections, did not sign the law, saying that holding elections in August could pose a threat to people's health due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the parliament rejected Anez's comments, and the law came into force after it was signed by the parliament's president.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales stepped down from his position last November after being pressed by the military and left the country after the opposition challenged the results of the October 20 election. His government then resigned, with opposition senator Anez becoming the interim leader of the country.

