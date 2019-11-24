Bolivian Interim President Rejects Bill to Exempt Morales From Criminal Prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez rejected on Saturday a bill proposed by lawmakers to exempt Ex-President Evo Morales from criminal prosecution.

The bill was introduced by Morales' party, the Movement for Socialism (MAS), in the upper house on Saturday. On Friday, Bolivia's interim Interior Minister Arturo Murillo announced that the government had opened a criminal case against the former president for allegedly inciting riots and terrorism activities against the country's new authorities.

"My decision is clear and firm, I will not approve this law. We cannot provide protection to those who ... persecuted, deceived and mocked at the Bolivians," Anez said as quoted by El Deber newspaper.

She added that the government had already given guarantees that no one would be subjected to political persecution, and accused MAS of trying to abuse of its parliamentary majority.

The Bolivian upper house passed a bill on Saturday to annul Morales' victory in the October 20 vote and call new presidential and parliamentary elections.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Anez declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup, with his supporters protesting against the new interim authorities.