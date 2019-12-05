UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Interim President Says People Who Left Country For Political Reasons Can Return

Muhammad Irfan 54 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Bolivian Interim President Says People Who Left Country for Political Reasons Can Return

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Bolivia created the conditions for the return of anyone who left the country for political reasons, interim President Jeanine Anez said on Wednesday.

"Together with the Ministry of Justice, we created an interagency committee to protect victims of unjust actions for political and ideological reasons, in order to to restore constitutional guarantees to all those who suffered from the previous government," Anez tweeted.

Moreover, conditions are created for the return of those who previously had to leave Bolivia.

Former President Evo Morales stepped down on November 10 and later fled to Mexico following protests that broke out in response to his reelection for a fourth term and the military's calls for him to resign. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. As a result, opposition lawmaker Anez declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.

Related Topics

Bolivia Mexico November All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

2 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

2 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

3 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.