Bolivian Interim President Says People Who Left Country for Political Reasons Can Return

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Bolivia created the conditions for the return of anyone who left the country for political reasons, interim President Jeanine Anez said on Wednesday.

"Together with the Ministry of Justice, we created an interagency committee to protect victims of unjust actions for political and ideological reasons, in order to to restore constitutional guarantees to all those who suffered from the previous government," Anez tweeted.

Moreover, conditions are created for the return of those who previously had to leave Bolivia.

Former President Evo Morales stepped down on November 10 and later fled to Mexico following protests that broke out in response to his reelection for a fourth term and the military's calls for him to resign. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. As a result, opposition lawmaker Anez declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.