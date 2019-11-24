UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Interim President Says To Sign Bill On Holding General Election On Sunday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Bolivian interim president, Jeanine Anez said she would sign the bill on holding general elections in the country on November 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time (14:00 GMT).

"Tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

I will sign the bill 'On an exceptional transitional regime for holding general elections' adopted by the legislative assembly," Anez said on Twitter.

The interim president thanked the lawmakers "for hearing and understanding the requests of the Bolivian people."

On Saturday, both chambers of the Bolivian legislative assembly passed the bill annulling the victory of Ex-President Evo Morales at October elections and setting a deadline for holding the next general elections in the country.

