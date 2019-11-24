UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Interim President Signs New General Election Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 second ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 10:20 PM

Bolivian Interim President Signs New General Election Law

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Acting Bolivian President Jeanine Anez on Sunday signed the law on the exceptional and transitory regime for the holding of general elections, adopted earlier by both chambers of the country's parliament, which nullifies the result of the October 2019 election and sets the procedure and the period for a new election.

The law sets the maximum period for holding a new presidential election in Bolivia to be 140 days after the signing of the document by President Anez. The lawmakers took an extra 20 days to elect the leadership of the supreme electoral tribunal, which serves as the election commission.

"The law that we have just enacted is the law that we, Bolivians, want, and for which we have gone to the streets and roundabouts to peacefully express our decision to repudiate the way the previous government intended to manipulate the will of all of us," she said, as quoted by Bolivian Information Agency.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup, with his supporters protesting against the new interim authorities.

Related Topics

Election Senate Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Bolivia Mexico October November Sunday 2019 All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE dominates LinkedIn 2019 MENA Talent Awards

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro discuss ..

50 minutes ago

SEHA, Mayo Clinic enter joint venture to operate S ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend ..

1 hour ago

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

2 hours ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.