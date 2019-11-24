Bolivian Interim President Signs New General Election Law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Acting Bolivian President Jeanine Anez on Sunday signed the law on the exceptional and transitory regime for the holding of general elections, adopted earlier by both chambers of the country's parliament, which nullifies the result of the October 2019 election and sets the procedure and the period for a new election.

The law sets the maximum period for holding a new presidential election in Bolivia to be 140 days after the signing of the document by President Anez. The lawmakers took an extra 20 days to elect the leadership of the supreme electoral tribunal, which serves as the election commission.

"The law that we have just enacted is the law that we, Bolivians, want, and for which we have gone to the streets and roundabouts to peacefully express our decision to repudiate the way the previous government intended to manipulate the will of all of us," she said, as quoted by Bolivian Information Agency.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup, with his supporters protesting against the new interim authorities.