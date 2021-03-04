UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Law Enforcement Agents Detain Organizers Of Deadly Students Assembly - Prosecutor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

The Bolivian law enforcement agents have detained three of the eight organizers of a recent gathering in Bolivia's Public University of El Alto that resulted in seven deaths, La Paz Department Prosecutor Marco Cossio said on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Bolivian law enforcement agents have detained three of the eight organizers of a recent gathering in Bolivia's Public University of El Alto that resulted in seven deaths, La Paz Department Prosecutor Marco Cossio said on Wednesday.

"Three persons have been detained. The crimes, over which an investigation is being initiated, include the murder and infliction of serious harm to health," the prosecutor said during an appearance on tv.

The prosecutor noted that law enforcement officers were looking for the other five organizers of the assembly, adding that investigators will question the university's rector, teachers, students, as well as guards who allowed an inadequately high number of people to enter the university.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday when a group of students gathered on the fifth floor of the building before a student assembly. For unknown reasons, a fight broke out between the students, which led to a crush on the site and the collapse of the balcony railing. A total of 11 people fell from the height of nearly 17 meters (55 feet), three of whom died on the spot and four others in a hospital. Four others were injured.

