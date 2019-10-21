UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Leader Morales Gets Record Low 45% In Presidential Election, 2nd Round Expected

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Bolivia's incumbent president, Evo Morales, received 45.28 percent in the presidential election, which was not enough to win in the first round, with his closest rival Carlos Mesa getting 38.16 percent, according to the data from the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal following the processing of more than 83 percent of the vote.

To win in the first round of elections, the candidate needs to receive more than 50 percent of the vote or at least 40 percent, but with a margin of 10 percent from the closest opponent.

Evangelical pastor Chi Hyung Chung was third with 8.77 percent, followed by right-wing senator Oscar Ortiz with 4.41 percent, and the governor of La Paz department Felix Patzi with 1.26 percent. The remaining candidates did not receive even 1 percent of the vote.

In the three previous elections, Morales had won with 54, 64 and 61 percent of the vote. He has ruled Bolivia since 2006.

