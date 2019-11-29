Bolivian Legislature Adopts Regulations for Holding Elections - Senior Lawmaker

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Bolivia's Plurinational Legislative Assembly adopted regulations for choosing new members of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the highest electoral court that acts as an electoral watchdog, which opens a way for holding the next presidential election, the upper house speaker, Monica Eva Copa Murga, said.

"We have approved a protocol ... by two-thirds of the vote ... We welcome all Bolivian citizens who would like to run because tomorrow morning all the requirements will be announced," the upper house speaker said after both houses of the parliament completed their sessions late on Thursday.

Under the fresh rules, beginning on Thursday, there are 20 days for forming the TSE. After the TSE members are sworn in, they have 48 hours to call the next election.

On Monday, interim President Jeanine Anez signed legislation opening a way for holding the next presidential vote. Under the law, a president is not allowed to stay in office for more than two terms, which prevents ex-President Evo Morales, who has already served three terms before resigning earlier in November, from being re-elected.

The law also stipulated that the new presidential election must be held within 140 days, including 20 days for the formation of the panel of the TSE and 120 days for organizing and holding the presidential election itself. The presidential vote is set to be held no later than April 12.

Moreover, the law recognized the October 20 general election, won by Morales, which provoked mass protests, as illegal.

The opposition has claimed that there were irregularities in the vote-counting process after the October 20 elections, which prompted Morales to call a fresh vote. However, Morales subsequently resigned under the military's pressure and left the country. Opposition lawmaker Anez then took over as an interim president, however, Morales' supporters engaged in fresh protests against the newly-installed government.