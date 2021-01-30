UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Lower House Votes To Ban Strikes By Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sat 30th January 2021

Bolivian Lower House Votes to Ban Strikes by Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Bolivia's lower house has voted in favor of a bill that would bar medical personnel from going on strike during the COVID-19 pandemic and make it easier for new doctors, including foreigners, to find employment.

According to the bill, the state health system cannot suspend its services for sake of holding strikes, protests and similar activities during a health emergency.

"On Monday, the bill, approved by the lower house lawmakers, will be submitted to the senate for consideration," the house president, Freddy Mamani Laura, said in a broadcast speech, posted on the legislature's Twitter page.

The initiative's opponents claim that it would impinge on the civil rights of medical personnel and demand the authorities to focus on creating conditions for protecting the population from the pandemic instead.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bolivia had confirmed over 208,000 coronavirus disease cases, including 10,167 fatalities.

