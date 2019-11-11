UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Military Ordered To Use Force To Counter Illegal Armed Groups Amid Ongoing Unrest

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Bolivian Military Ordered to Use Force to Counter Illegal Armed Groups Amid Ongoing Unrest

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Bolivian Armed Forces said on Sunday that they had been ordered to launch operations aimed at eliminating illegal armed groups operating in the country amid ongoing unrest.

"The military command has ordered military air and ground operations to neutralize illegal armed groups," the armed forces wrote on Twitter.

Protests in the country have been ongoing since October 20 after Bolivian President Evo Morales secured a new term in the presidential election. The rallies quickly morphed into unrest, accompanied by arson incidents and occupation of buildings, including offices of state media. Earlier in the day, a number of high-ranking officials decided to resign in the wake of threats and attacks against their relatives.

The command explained its decision by the fact that only the armed forces and national police were authorized to carry weapons in line with national legislature.

