UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Minister Calls On Mexico To Withdraw Asylum From Former Top Officials - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 09:10 AM

Bolivian Minister Calls on Mexico to Withdraw Asylum From Former Top Officials - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo has asked the Mexican authorities to withdraw asylum from former head of presidential administration, Juan Ramon Quitana, who is holed up at the Mexican embassy in Bolivian capital La Paz, media reported Saturday.

"In the case of Juan Ramon Quintana, the Mexican embassy must drop him at the gate, from where we will take him to court," Murillo said to reporters as cited by newspaper Los Tiempos.

Murillo went on to say that Mexico should not "shelter criminals" and that Quintana vowed to make Bolivia into a modern Vietnam, Los Tiempos wrote.

Earlier in the week, Bolivian interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric handed Mexican ambassador to the country five arrest warrants for high-ranking officials in the toppled government of Evo Morales, who are taking refuge in the embassy.

They are all charged with sedition and terrorism, according the Public Prosecutor's office.

Earlier in the month, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election. Evo Morales stepped down as president on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. This resulted in the Senate's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.

Related Topics

Senate Interior Minister La Paz Bolivia Mexico Vietnam October November Criminals Media All From Government Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al ..

9 hours ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

9 hours ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

9 hours ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

9 hours ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.