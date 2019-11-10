UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Opposition Leader Claims Morales Must Not Run In Repeat Election

Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Incumbent Bolivian leader Evo Morales must not stand in the election rerun, the main opposition candidate in the October presidential vote, Carlos Mesa, said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Morales called a new presidential election amid mass protests and after the publication of a preliminary report of the Organization of American States that found irregularities in the disputed vote. He also pledged to reshuffle the electoral board.

"Evo Morales and [his running mate, incumbent Vice President] Alvaro Garcia Linera cannot stand as candidates in the next election," Mesa told reporters.

He also urged his supporters to continue demonstrations until Morales stepped down.

Protests in the Latin American country have been ongoing since October 20 after Morales secured a new term in the first round, while opposition refused to recognize the results. In some cities, police officers joined the protesters.

Once rallies broke out, the government expressed its openness to an audit of election results.

