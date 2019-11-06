Bolivian Opposition Leader Flown Home After Failed Visit to Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales stopped opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho from leaving the airport in the capital of La Paz on Tuesday, forcing him to fly back home.

"El Alto International Airport has been taken over by violent groups, they do not allow entry and exit of national and international passengers," Camacho tweeted.

He came to the capital to submit a petition calling for the president's resignation. The top electoral body said earlier that Morales had won the first round of the October 20 presidential election.

Opposition in Camacho's home town of Santa Cruz, the nation's economic hub, have started an open-ended strike to force out Morales, who was allowed to run again despite serving two consecutive terms. Protests have spread to other regions.