Bolivian Opposition Leader Intends to Request Congress to Announce Repeat Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Carlos Mesa, the opposition candidate in the recent Bolivian presidential election, will send a letter to the country's congress calling for a new presidential election before the end of the mandate of incumbent leader Evo Morales.

The presidential election in Bolivia took place on October 20, and on November 5, Bolivia's top electoral body announced that Morales won the race. The opposition has disputed the results and criticized the vote-counting process, citing a lack of transparency. During the counting of votes protest rallies sprung up across Bolivia and later morphed into civil unrest.

Mesa posted the letter on his Twitter account and said that he was going to send it to Vice President of Bolivia's Plurinational Legislative Assembly Alvaro Garcia Linera. Mesa demanded creation of a new supreme electoral tribunal, which will be tasked with monitoring new elections.

Mesa stressed that Morales' mandate should not be extended, and that is why new elections should be held before January 22, 2020. He also urged supporters to join peaceful rallies.

Morales described the ongoing demonstrations in the country as an attempted coup staged by the right-wing opposition.