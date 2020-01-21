UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Parliament Accepts Morales' Resignation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Bolivian Parliament Accepts Morales' Resignation

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The Bolivian parliament, the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, accepted on Tuesday the resignation of ex-President Evo Morales, who was forced to step down amid protests last fall, thus formally allowing presidential succession in the country.

Morales' Movement for Socialism-Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS) holds the majority in the Bolivian legislature.

"The Plurinational Legislative Assembly accepts the resignation of Evo Morales and Alvaro Garcia Linera from the posts of the president and the vice-president of the multinational state of Bolivia," the upper house of the parliament wrote on Twitter.

According to Marco Antonio Baldivieso, a constitutional law expert, the parliament's move was deprived of any sense, since constitutional transition of power to Jeanine Anez, currently serving as the interim president, took place over two months ago.

Morales quit his post and fled the country after the opposition challenged his victory in the October's election, which would launch his fourth consecutive presidential term. After that, the entire top leadership of the country resigned as well. The first round of the new general election should be held in mid-March. Morales is banned from running for presidency in the upcoming vote. He told Sputnik late last year that he expected a MAS candidate to secure victory in the election.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Parliament Vote Twitter Bolivia October Post From Top Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

57 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

58 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Authorities Say Chance of Chinese Coronavi ..

13 minutes ago

Two Japanese Jets Begin Maritime Surveillance Miss ..

13 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.