Bolivian Parliament Accepts Morales' Resignation

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The Bolivian parliament, the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, accepted on Tuesday the resignation of ex-President Evo Morales, who was forced to step down amid protests last fall, thus formally allowing presidential succession in the country.

Morales' Movement for Socialism-Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS) holds the majority in the Bolivian legislature.

"The Plurinational Legislative Assembly accepts the resignation of Evo Morales and Alvaro Garcia Linera from the posts of the president and the vice-president of the multinational state of Bolivia," the upper house of the parliament wrote on Twitter.

According to Marco Antonio Baldivieso, a constitutional law expert, the parliament's move was deprived of any sense, since constitutional transition of power to Jeanine Anez, currently serving as the interim president, took place over two months ago.

Morales quit his post and fled the country after the opposition challenged his victory in the October's election, which would launch his fourth consecutive presidential term. After that, the entire top leadership of the country resigned as well. The first round of the new general election should be held in mid-March. Morales is banned from running for presidency in the upcoming vote. He told Sputnik late last year that he expected a MAS candidate to secure victory in the election.