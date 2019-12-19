Bolivian Parliament Approves Members of Supreme Electoral Tribunal - Reports

Bolivia's Plurinational Legislative Assembly approved the new composition of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the highest electoral court that acts as an electoral watchdog, paving the way for the next presidential election, local media reported on Thursday

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Bolivia's Plurinational Legislative Assembly approved the new composition of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the highest electoral court that acts as an electoral watchdog, paving the way for the next presidential election, local media reported on Thursday.

According to El Deber newspaper, the session began Wednesday evening and ended at 2 a.m. local time [06:00 GMT]. Representatives of the Organization of American States, European Union and Catholic Church attended the meeting. Oscar Salazar, Francisco Camacho, Daniel Quispe, Nancy Salazar were among those approved as new TSE members.

In late November, interim President Jeanine Anez signed legislation that advanced the efforts to hold the next presidential vote.

Under the law, a president is not permitted to remain in office for more than two terms, which prevents former President Evo Morales, who already served three terms before resigning earlier in November, from being reelected.

The law also stipulated that the new presidential election must be held within 140 days, including 20 days for the formation of the TSE panel and 120 days for organizing and holding the presidential election itself. The presidential vote is set to be held no later than April 12.

On November 10, Morales stepped down from his fourth term in office � as advised by Bolivia's military � and fled to Mexico when protests broke out after the general election in October.