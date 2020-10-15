Bolivian Parliament Dismisses Interior, Education Ministers

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Legislative Assembly of Bolivia passed a vote of no confidence in Interior Minister Arturo Murillo and education Minister Victor Hugo Cardenas as a result of failure to appear at a parliamentary request and decided to immediately remove them from office.

"In connection with the unjustified failure to appear at the request of parliament, the Plurinational Legislative Assembly approved with a two-thirds vote a vote of no confidence in Interior Minister Arturo Murillo, which entails dismissal in accordance with Article 158 of the Constitution," the Bolivian Chamber of Senators said on its Twitter microblog.

The parliament made a similar decision in relation to Education Minister Cardenas.

Murillo is considered the most influential minister of Bolivia's interim government and the right-hand man of President Jeanine Anez. Due to disagreements with him, the ministers of labor, economy and planning previously resigned, and at his request, the republic's Attorney General Jose Maria Cabrera was dismissed.