UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Parliament Drafts Law Precluding Punishment For Quarantine Violators - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Bolivian Parliament Drafts Law Precluding Punishment for Quarantine Violators - Lawmaker

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The lower house of the Bolivian parliament has drafted and passed a law to the Senate that would prohibit criminal punishment for virus-free quarantine violators, Sergio Choque, head of the lower Chamber of Deputies, said on Tuesday.

"From today on, the Senate has the law that we passed on Monday on its hands, which will protect citizens from the criminalization of quarantine violations and which also warns that the police and the armed forces should monitor human rights," Choque told reporters.

He also expressed hope that the measure initiated by the Movement for Socialism (MAS) political party would be immediately adopted by the Senate so that it could be effectively applied during the quarantine before April 30.

The law can be blocked by one of the Interim President Jeanine Anez's government decrees against the coronavirus pandemic, which made quarantine non-compliance a criminal offense against public health.

According to the latest data, Bolivia has confirmed 598 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities.

Related Topics

Senate Police Parliament Bolivia Chamber April Criminals From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons number of prisoner ..

22 minutes ago

Postponement of Expo 2020 would give time to refle ..

36 minutes ago

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

2 hours ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.