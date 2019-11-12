UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Parliament Evacuated Amid Continuing Unrest In La Paz - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:10 AM

Bolivian Parliament Evacuated Amid Continuing Unrest in La Paz - Reports

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The parliament of Bolivia, where the situation in the country was discussed earlier on Monday, has been evacuated due to a new wave of unrest in La Paz, local newspaper Pagina 7 reported.

According to the newspaper, supporters of President Evo Morales, who resigned on Sunday, took to the streets with protests.

The protesters actually completely destroyed the police station in the city of El Alto, adjacent to La Paz, it said.

The video posted on social media shows how a crowd of armed people runs from El Alto to La Paz.

Opposition politician Carlos Mesa asked the police for protection, believing that his house could be attacked.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Parliament Social Media La Paz Mesa Bolivia Sunday From

Recent Stories

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

2 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

4 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

4 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

4 hours ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.