Bolivian Parliament Evacuated Amid Continuing Unrest in La Paz - Reports

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The parliament of Bolivia, where the situation in the country was discussed earlier on Monday, has been evacuated due to a new wave of unrest in La Paz, local newspaper Pagina 7 reported.

According to the newspaper, supporters of President Evo Morales, who resigned on Sunday, took to the streets with protests.

The protesters actually completely destroyed the police station in the city of El Alto, adjacent to La Paz, it said.

The video posted on social media shows how a crowd of armed people runs from El Alto to La Paz.

Opposition politician Carlos Mesa asked the police for protection, believing that his house could be attacked.