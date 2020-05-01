Bolivian Parliament Passes Law on Holding General Elections No Later Than August 2

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Bolivia's Plurinational Legislative Assembly finally approved a law requiring the general elections in the country to be held no later than August 2, despite concerns voiced by Interim President Jeanine Anez.

"President of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly signed the law 'on postponement of the 2020 elections,' which establishes a 90-day deadline for the general elections," the parliament wrote on Twitter.

Initially, the Bolivian Senate passed a law that sets a 90-day deadline for elections on Friday night, after which it was sent to Anez for endorsement. The acting president of Bolivia, who is also a candidate in the elections, did not sign the law, saying that holding elections in August could pose a threat to people's health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the parliament rejected Anez's comments, and the law came into force after it was signed by the parliament's president.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales stepped down from his position last November after being pressed by the military and left the country after the opposition challenged the results of the October 20 election. His government then resigned, with opposition senator Anez becoming the interim leader of the country.