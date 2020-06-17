Bolivian Parliament Votes to Reject $327Mln IMF Coronavirus Loan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Bolivian parliament has voted to reject a $327 million loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that was earmarked to help the country tackle the coronavirus pandemic, media reported.

According to state news agency ABI, the interim government denounced the parliament's rejection of the loan, which was to be repaid over five years at a one percent interest, calling it a political rather than an economic decision.

The Planning Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, controlled by MAS (Movement for Socialism) lawmakers loyal to ousted president Evo Morales, unanimously rejected the deal on grounds of lack of proper documentation from the IMF, the agency reported.

IMF had approved the loan in April through the Rapid Financing Instrument set up to prop developing economies against hardships wrought on by the pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Treasury and Public Credit in the interim government, Carlos Schlink, rejected the claims, arguing that Bolivia was a shareholder member state in the IMF and did not require special decrees or documentation for sealing the loan deal.

Schlink, at a meeting with the Planning Commission, reminded the lawmakers that during Morales' 13 years in power, over 230 international loans were secured for a total sum of over $17 billion, ABI reported.

Morales was a popular leftist strongman who implemented wide ranging reform to slash poverty and consolidate the economy. Although the country initially depended heavily on IMF support, Morales' relationship with the IMF eventually soured. By the time of his ouster in October 2019, Bolivia had repaid all its outstanding loans to the organization and had no new requests lodged.