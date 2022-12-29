(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The governor of the Bolivian department of Santa Cruz and a suspected participant in the 2019 coup against former President Evo Morales, Luis Fernando Camacho, has been arrested, Interior Minister Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio said on Wednesday.

"We inform the Bolivian people that the Bolivian police executed an arrest warrant against Luis Fernando Camacho," the minister said on Twitter.

He did not specify the reasons for the arrest, adding that additional information would be provided later.

The Santa Cruz department has repeatedly staged protests against various government decisions. Some politicians also consider Camacho a key figure in the coup against Evo Morales in 2019.

Camacho ran for president in 2020 but lost to the elected head of state, Luis Arce, receiving 14% of the votes.