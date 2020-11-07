BUESNOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Bolivian police have denied that dynamite was used in the recent attack on a campaign office of President-elect Luis Arce, the national ABI news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier, Bolivia's Movement for Socialism party (MAS) said that its office was attacked with dynamite in the late hours of Thursday, while the Socialist president-elect was having a meeting there.

According to the police, firecrackers, not dynamite, were used in the attack, whose circumstances are still being investigated.

Evo Morales, a former Bolivian president and the MAS leader, has condemned the attack, saying that small groups try to generate violence and confusion but the party will not succumb to provocations.

Arce won 55.1 percent of the vote in the October 18 election, which was held a year after Morales was forced to resign after his disputed reelection and flee the country.