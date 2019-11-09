UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Police Join Protests, President Convenes Emergency Meeting - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Dozens of Bolivian police officers have joined protests raging across the country, prompting President Evo Morales to convene an emergency meeting amid the unrest, media have reported.

El Deber newspaper reported on Friday that law enforcement officers took to streets of the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra and the capital of Sucre. Photos published by the outlet showed dozens of police officers rallying.

Meanwhile, Morales gathered Defense Minister Javier Zavaleta and other cabinet ministers at the emergency meeting.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the October 20 presidential election. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while his rival Carlos Mesa refused to recognize the results of the vote.

The opposition claimed that there were irregularities in the vote-counting process, while Morales accused it of trying to overthrow him.

