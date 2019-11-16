UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Police Suppress Rally Against Interim President In City Of Cochabamba - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:40 AM

LA PAZ/SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Bolivian police and military personnel are suppressing demonstrators protesting against interim President Jeanine Anez in the large city of Cochabamba, located in the center of the country, local media reported.

El Deber news outlet reported that the officers used tear gas against the protesters on Friday.

Dozens of people have been detained. The authorities seized firearms from them.

The Pagina 7 newspaper reported that five people had been injured during the operation.

Anez came to power and formed her interim government in the wake of the resignation of former President Evo Morales at the demand of the military. Morales stood down amid unrest over the results of the October presidential election that saw him winning the new term in office in the first round, according to official results that were contested by the opposition.

