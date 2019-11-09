Bolivian President Announces Threat of Coup Amid Continued Protests in Country

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced on Friday the threat of a coup attempt and called on the people of the country to unite.

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales announced on Friday the threat of a coup attempt and called on the people of the country to unite.

"Brothers and sisters, our democracy is in danger of a coup, which groups of aggressively-minded individuals are trying to organize, threatening the constitutional order. In the face of the international community, we resolutely reject this attempt on the rule of law," Morales wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the country's authorities said they would not send troops into the riots-affected cities of Santa-Cruz, Sucre and Cochabamba, where police officers joined the protesters.

The government explicitly prohibited the army from starting operations anywhere, and Morales convened an emergency meeting. The Bolivian police command said there was no mutiny in its ranks.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the October 20 presidential election. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while his rival Carlos Mesa refused to recognize the results of the vote.

The opposition claimed that there were irregularities in the vote-counting process, while Morales accused it of trying to overthrow him.