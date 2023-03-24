UrduPoint.com

Bolivian President Arce Proposes Creating OPEC-Style Alliance For Lithium Exporters

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Bolivian President Arce Proposes Creating OPEC-Style Alliance for Lithium Exporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Bolivian President Luis Arce on Friday suggested following OPEC's example in establishing a similar OPEC-style organization for countries exporting lithium, including Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Chile, to avoid the mineral stocks being "in sight of the United States" and causing external persecution.

"We have lithium in Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and Peru. We are ready to jointly develop a policy that will provide our countries with supplier status of this type of energy on sovereign terms favorable to our peoples," Arce said, adding that it was necessary "to create an organization similar to OPEC," as quoted by Bolivian newspaper Razon.

The president expressed unwillingness on the issue of lithium stocks being "in sight of the US Army South" and said they should not become a reason for the "destabilization of democratically elected governments or external persecution.

"

In December 2022, President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez said that the countries of the so-called Lithium Triangle (Argentina, Chile and Bolivia) were considering creating an OPEC-style alliance on lithium to preserve their resources and improve their economy.

According to estimates from the US Geological Survey, Argentina, Chile and Bolivia account for 56% of global lithium reserves, with Argentina and Chile responsible for some 32% of its global production.

