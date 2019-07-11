UrduPoint.com
Bolivian President Arrives In Moscow For Working Visit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Bolivian President Arrives in Moscow for Working Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales on Thursday arrived in Moscow for a working visit.

The presidential aircraft landed early in the morning at the government terminal of Vnukovo International airport. Morales was greeted by a guard of honor.

Later on Thursday, the Bolivian leader will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the two sides will discuss trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, as well as exchange views on international and regional issues.

According to the Kremlin, the sides plan to strike a number of bilateral documents following the talks.

