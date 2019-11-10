Bolivian President Calls New Election Amid Large-Scale Protests, Publication of OAS Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales called on Sunday a new presidential election amid mass protests in the country against the result of October's election and after the publication of the preliminary report of the Organization of American States (OAS) on the verification of the vote count.

"I made a decision to call a new election," Morales said during a press conference broadcast by the ATB channel.

The president also said that he would reshuffle the composition of the supreme election court.

Protests in the Latin American country have been ongoing since October 20 after Morales secured a new term in the presidential election, while opposition refused to recognize the results. In some cities, police officers joined the protesters.