Bolivian President-Elect Luis Arce Prepares for Inauguration Amid Tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Bolivia's Socialist president-elect, Luis Arce, is set to be sworn in on Sunday after winning the election outright in the first round of the October vote.

The 57-year-old former economy minister was picked for his technocratic style after helping boost the struggling South American nation's economy by leading the nationalization of its mining industry.

The swearing-in in La Paz will take place against the backdrop of protests organized by the conservative opposition, who held a two-day strike against Arce's election this week despite his convincing victory.

Bolivia's interim right-wing government has meanwhile declined Arce's request to invite ex-President Evo Morales and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the ceremony. An invitation was reportedly extended to Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido.