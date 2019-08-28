UrduPoint.com
Bolivian President Morales Decides To Personally Inspect Forest Fires

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:10 AM

Bolivian President Morales Decides to Personally Inspect Forest Fires

ROBORE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales has decided to personally inspect forest fires which have been ravaging the Latin American nation for weeks, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The Sputnik correspondent, together with a small group of journalists, has headed with the head of state on board a helicopter to the region of Chiquitania where the firefighters are battling severe forest fires.

The wildfires in the Amazonian region have been raging for three weeks. Brazil and Bolivia are engaged in fighting the wildfires, while the neighboring countries have offered assistance to them. According to satellite data provided by the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research, this year, the wildfire area increased by 82 percent compared to 2018.

