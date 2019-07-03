UrduPoint.com
Bolivian President Praises Russia for Ensuring Balance in Global Politics

Russia plays an important role in global politics, ensuring balance and guaranteeing Washington's non-meddling in other states' affairs, Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with Sputnik, praising Russia for always respecting international law

COCHABAMBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russia plays an important role in global politics, ensuring balance and guaranteeing Washington's non-meddling in other states' affairs, Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with Sputnik, praising Russia for always respecting international law.

"Russia is a country that seeks balance between international powers. Russia abstains from military interventions. Russia as a country and as a people always respects international law, and this is why relations with Russia are so much important not only for Bolivia but for all the inhabitants of our planet," Morales said.

The Bolivian president also commended Russia for containing the United States.

"Russia guarantees the United States' non-interference in [the affairs of] any country. We are sure that the US system and the US model are not a guarantee either for life or humanity. They don't want to see any competition from other countries," Morales added.

Morales went on to say that Russia shared its technologies and other capabilities with the world, which made it different from the United States.

"Meanwhile, there is no policy in the United States that would prioritize the humanity, and this is where a deep difference underlies. This is why Russia is so much important for the world," Morales emphasized.

