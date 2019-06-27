Bolivian Presidential Office Says Latin America 'Tired of Being Viewed as Backyard' by US

(@FahadShabbir)

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The countries of Latin America are sovereign and independent and therefore tired of being regarded by the United States as its subordinate, the head of the Bolivian presidential administration, Juan Ramon Quintana, told Sputnik.

"We condemn the US logic, which views Latin America as its backyard. We are not a backyard of any other country. We are sovereign and independent countries and we have a right to create strategic alliances with any other country from any part of the world ... Latin America is tired of being viewed as a backyard," Quintana said in an interview.

He pointed out that the US "hegemony" over Latin America was weakening, with countries in the region regaining sovereignty over their natural resources.

"The US strategy in Latin America is facing significant failures. That is why our countries should be more politically conscious in terms of their own and regional development," Quintana said.

The official also accused the United States of resorting to financial pressure on Latin American countries.

Bolivian President Evo Morales often criticizes the US policy of applying political pressure on some Latin American states as well as imposing capitalist ideas on them.