Bolivian President's Plane Requests Flight Plan Through Argentine Airspace - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The plane of Bolivian President Evo Morales has requested a flight plan through Argentine airspace, the Pagina Siete newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the Argentine Air Force.

Morales' plane has reportedly taken off from the El Alto international airport, located some eight miles from La Paz.

Earlier in the day, the commander of the Bolivian armed forces, Williams Kaliman, urged Morales to step down for the sake of "peace and stability" amid ongoing anti-government protests.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the October 20 presidential election. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while opposition refused to recognize the results of the vote. The rallies quickly morphed into violent unrest.

More Stories From World

