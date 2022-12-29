Bolivian Prosecution Says Santa Cruz Department Governor Arrested in Coup Case

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of the Bolivian department of Santa Cruz and a suspected participant in the 2019 coup against former President Evo Morales, has been arrested in a coup d'état case, the country's prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Bolivian Interior Minister Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio said earlier in the day that the Bolivian police executed an arrest warrant against Camacho without specifying the reasons for the arrest and adding that additional information would be provided later.

"Camacho was arrested on a warrant issued by the prosecutor's office as part of a coup d'état case," the office said in a statement.

The office added that Camacho's arrest was not a "political persecution" as he was aware of the investigation, launched in 2020.

The Santa Cruz department has repeatedly staged protests against various government decisions. Some politicians also consider Camacho a key figure in the coup against Evo Morales in 2019.

Camacho ran for president in 2020 but lost to the elected head of state, Luis Arce, receiving 14% of the votes.