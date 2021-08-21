UrduPoint.com

Bolivian Prosecutor's Office Accuses Ex-President Anez Of Genocide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Bolivian Prosecutor's Office Accuses Ex-President Anez of Genocide

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The Bolivian general prosecutor's office brought charges of genocide against Former President Jeanine Anez, who is currently in pre-trial detention over a coup, prosecutor Juan Lanchipa said on Friday.

The police arrested Anez in March on suspicion of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy in the alleged coup.

"The General Prosecutor's office informs that [it] has presented to the Supreme Court today an indictment against citizen Jeanine Anez Chavez for actions preliminarily qualified as genocide, causing heavy injures and medium injures as well as injures that led to death," the prosecutor told journalists.

The prosecutor's office requested the court to ask the parliament as soon as possible to permit the process, Lanchipa added.

The charge is based on a report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights investigating the crackdown on protests in 2019 during Anez's rule. The commission considered the actions of the law enforcement officers as a massacre, confirming that at least 37 people were killed and hundreds injured, while most of them were civilians protesting against Anez.

In November 2019, Evo Morales resigned as president and left Bolivia under pressure from the military. The power was assumed by Anez, who was the opposition vice-speaker of the senate at that time. However, in 2020, Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism party won the presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Injured Senate Supreme Court Police Parliament Bolivia March November 2019 2020 From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss lates ..

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extens ..

Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extension With Russia

1 hour ago
 New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russi ..

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasur ..

1 hour ago
 Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

1 hour ago
 Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history ..

Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

1 hour ago
 Golf: Czech Masters scores

Golf: Czech Masters scores

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.