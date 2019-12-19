UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Prosecutor's Office Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-President Morales

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Bolivian Prosecutor's Office Issues Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Morales

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Interior Minister of Bolivia's interim government Arturo Murillo published on Twitter on Wednesday a photo of an arrest warrant, issued by the prosecutor's office, for ex-President Evo Morales on charges of sedition, terrorism and financing of terrorist activities.

"The case [is] signed by the public prosecutor's office against Juan Evo Morales Ayma, Faustino Yucra Yarwi and others for their alleged commitment of sedition, terrorism and financing of terrorist activities," the warrant dated December 18 says.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Minister Twitter Bolivia December Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

26 minutes ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

50 minutes ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

50 minutes ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

53 minutes ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

53 minutes ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.