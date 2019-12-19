MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Interior Minister of Bolivia's interim government Arturo Murillo published on Twitter on Wednesday a photo of an arrest warrant, issued by the prosecutor's office, for ex-President Evo Morales on charges of sedition, terrorism and financing of terrorist activities.

"The case [is] signed by the public prosecutor's office against Juan Evo Morales Ayma, Faustino Yucra Yarwi and others for their alleged commitment of sedition, terrorism and financing of terrorist activities," the warrant dated December 18 says.