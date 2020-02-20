Bolivian Prosecutors Open Investigation Against Morales Over Alleged Electoral Fraud

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The La Paz prosecutor's office has opened new criminal proceedings against former Bolivian President Evo Morales in connection with alleged fraud in the elections in October 2019, the ABI news agency reported citing the country's prosecutor general, Juan Lanchipa.

"We have received information that a new case has been opened against the previous authorities - Evo Morales - in connection with electoral fraud," Lanchipa said.

Alvaro Garcia Linera, the former vice president, is also suspected of fraud.