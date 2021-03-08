Bolivian-Russian Trade Commission Expected to Convene in Coming Weeks - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Bolivia is expecting to hold a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation with Russia in the nearest future, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta told Sputnik.

"We expect it to happen in the coming weeks," the top Bolivian diplomat said, adding that there was no specific date set yet.

Mayta noted that the Bolivian-Russian ties were based on mutual respect and dialogue and expressed hope for their further progress.

The previous intergovernmental commission meeting took place in 2017. The two countries have about 40 joint projects and a plethora of documents that have been signed on cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons and mining.