Bolivian Senate Passes Bill To Void Morales' Election Victory 2 Weeks After Resignation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) The Bolivian upper house passed a bill on Saturday to annul Evo Morales' victory in the October 20 vote and call new presidential and parliamentary elections.

The document is yet to be approved by the lower house and signed into law by the head of state. The Chamber of Deputies has scheduled a meeting for 3:00 p.m. [19:00 GMT].

"The plenum of the Senate of Bolivia unanimously approved on Saturday the bill 'On an Extraordinary and Transitional Regime to Hold a General Election," the upper house wrote on Twitter.

"The general election held on October 20, 2019, and its results are recognized as void. It is planned to hold new general election to elect president, vice president, senators, deputies and representatives of supranational parliamentary bodies for the period of the constitutional mandate of 2020," the bill said.

