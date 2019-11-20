UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Senate Postpones Discussion Of Morales' Ouster, New Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Bolivian Senate Postpones Discussion of Morales' Ouster, New Presidential Election

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The newly elected head of the Bolivian Senate, Eva Copa, on Tuesday postponed the session that was supposed to have lawmakers discuss the resignation of former President Evo Morales and decide on the date and procedure of a new presidential election, according to an internal Senate communication.

"The session scheduled to take place at 18:30 [22:30 GMT] on November 19 will be postponed for the sake of creating an environment that would be conducive to dialogue and the country's pacification," the document read, as quoted in the Deber news outlet.

Copa, 32, is a member of Morales' political party Movement for Socialism (MAS) that holds the majority of seats in the Congress. She was appointed to lead the Senate last Thursday.

On October 20, Morales claimed victory in the election that would launch his fourth consecutive presidential term.

The opposition rejected the results, claiming multiple violations during the vote. Protests flared up across the nation. Morales initially pledged to hold a new vote but then was pressured into stepping down by the Bolivian military for the sake of maintaining order in the country. He resigned on November 10 and fled to Mexico under a political asylum.

At an extraordinary parliamentary session that was supposed to officiate the resignation of Morales on November 12, Bolivian opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself interim president. She pledged to convene a new election and ensure that Morales is not allowed to run. Morales' supporters, in turn, refused to recognize Anez's legitimacy, claiming that the parliamentary session was held in the absence of quorum and therefore is of no legal validity.

Related Topics

Election Senate Vote Lead Mexico October November Congress Opposition

Recent Stories

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

53 minutes ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

49 minutes ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

1 hour ago

No NRO given to Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

1 hour ago

Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts o ..

1 hour ago

UK, Afghanistan Form Group of Friends at UN to Pro ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.