Bolivian Senate President Monica Eva Copa Says Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:23 PM

Bolivian Senate President Monica Eva Copa Says Tested Positive for COVID-19

President of the Bolivian Senate Monica Eva Copa said that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) President of the Bolivian Senate Monica Eva Copa said that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease.

"I am informing Bolivia that my COVID-19 tests turned out to be positive. I am following the epidemiological protocols and will remain in isolation for the necessary time. My condition is stable, and I will not refrain from performing my duties in the Plurinational Legislative Assembly [parliament], will continue to work remotely," Copa wrote on her Twitter page on late Friday.

Bolivia's Interim President Jeanine Anez Chavez, minister of health, head of the Central Bank and head of the presidential administration have already been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 559,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Bolivia has registered over 44,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with more than 1,600 fatalities.

More Stories From World

